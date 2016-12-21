Matthew's impacts linger as Volusia, Flagler debris collection nears end
Nearly three months after the storm swept through Volusia and Flagler counties on Oct. 7, the long, slow collection of hurricane debris is nearly complete, though large trees remain across lawns here and there and blue tarps protecting roofs dot the landscape. Piles of crushed wrapping paper and cardboard at the curb are a big change from the limbs and trees that lined many local streets for weeks after Hurricane Matthew stormed through Volusia and Flagler counties.
