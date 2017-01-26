Gov. Scott announces $15.8M for beach...

Gov. Scott announces $15.8M for beach restoration

Gov. Rick Scott came to Flagler County to announce that he will be allocating nearly $16 million through an emergency executive order for beach restoration efforts in Volusia, Flagler and two other counties whose coastlines were devastated by Hurricane Matthew. His announcement came Friday morning during a press conference at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park.

