Gov. Scott announces $15.8M for beach restoration
Gov. Rick Scott came to Flagler County to announce that he will be allocating nearly $16 million through an emergency executive order for beach restoration efforts in Volusia, Flagler and two other counties whose coastlines were devastated by Hurricane Matthew. His announcement came Friday morning during a press conference at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park.
