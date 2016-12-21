From Williamson to Woodhaven; New $15M road opens, development soon
PORT ORANGE - The $15.8 million extension of Williamson Boulevard from Port Orange to New Smyrna Beach is complete, opening access to what's expected to be one of Volusia County's largest master planned communities. Mori Hosseini, president of ICI Homes, says his company intends to break ground within 60 days on the first phase of Woodhaven, part of a more-than 1,000-acre special district stretching to the city's southern border.
