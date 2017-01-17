Everybody Eats: Eat soup to fill othe...

Everybody Eats: Eat soup to fill others' bowls Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Ginny Kent, community relations director for Halifax Urban Ministries, was eager to tell me all about this year's Empty Bowls soup-sampling event to support efforts to overcome hunger in Volusia County. But first she wanted to tell me why she enjoyed a recent "Everybody Eats" column about a 1944 party in Ormond Beach at which the Garden Club of the Halifax Country celebrated the 82nd birthday of its founder, Mrs. Joseph R. Ellicott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Jan 10 Nellie 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC