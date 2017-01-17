Everybody Eats: Eat soup to fill others' bowls Updated at

Ginny Kent, community relations director for Halifax Urban Ministries, was eager to tell me all about this year's Empty Bowls soup-sampling event to support efforts to overcome hunger in Volusia County. But first she wanted to tell me why she enjoyed a recent "Everybody Eats" column about a 1944 party in Ormond Beach at which the Garden Club of the Halifax Country celebrated the 82nd birthday of its founder, Mrs. Joseph R. Ellicott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.