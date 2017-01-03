Bone fragment found in Ormond Beach confirmed part of human skull
A man found the top part of an old human skull while walking along the ocean in Ormond Beach, a Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue official said. It was confirmed Thursday that 41-year-old Jonathan Baier's bone-fragment find was the top portion of a human skull estimated to be hundreds of years old, Capt.
