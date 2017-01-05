Beachgoer finds human skull in Volusia County
A beachgoer found a large, round object Monday while walking along Ormond Beach, and after some investigation, officials determined it was part of a human skull. Under the suspicion that it may be bone matter, Volusia County Beach Safety took the algae-covered object to the county medical examiner for analysis.
