4 juveniles arrested in Daytona Beach smash-and-grab car burglaries
The boys, all on probation for similar charges, came from Tampa in a stolen car and used a window punch tool to burglarize multiple cars on the beachside, Capri said. With assistance from the Sheriff's Office helicopter, police were able to follow the suspects to the Tanger Outlets parking lot where the boys bailed out of the car and were subsequently taken into custody, Capri said.
