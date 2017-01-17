4 juveniles arrested in Daytona Beach...

4 juveniles arrested in Daytona Beach smash-and-grab car burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The boys, all on probation for similar charges, came from Tampa in a stolen car and used a window punch tool to burglarize multiple cars on the beachside, Capri said. With assistance from the Sheriff's Office helicopter, police were able to follow the suspects to the Tanger Outlets parking lot where the boys bailed out of the car and were subsequently taken into custody, Capri said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marcos 12 hr JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
bike week main street? Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 1
News Report: 3 kids watched movie as parents lay dea... Jan 10 Nellie 1
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Jan 3 INFIDEL 625
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC