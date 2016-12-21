Volusia, Flagler charities make do despite low Florida volunteer rates
Every Wednesday, Connie Vanbrocklin used to take her aging father to the doctor. But a few days after he died, Vanbrocklin's friend asked her to join a group of church volunteers who help serve food to the homeless - always on the second Wednesday of every month. “Before I couldn't because I had to take my dad to doctor's appointments,” Vanbrocklin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|43 min
|Truth
|621
|Donna Chesley (Sep '15)
|Sat
|wondering
|3
|Best place to watch a game?
|Dec 21
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC