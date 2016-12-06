Records: Man shot wife missing from Ormond Beach three times in car
An Indiana man accused of kidnapping of his estranged wife from Ormond Beach had photos of her dead body on his cellphone and told federal investigators he shot her three times, records show. Jarvis Madison faces a federal charge of kidnapping that resulted in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
