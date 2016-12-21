Ormond police seek suspect in attempted armed robbery
Ormond Beach police are searching for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Sunshine Express store on Friday evening. Ormond Beach officers arrived at the store, located at 1520 N. U.S. Highway 1, at 7:07 p.m., according to a news release from the Ormond Beach Police Department.
