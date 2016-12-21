Ormond Beach Police: Ex-boyfriend set woman's car on fire, wrote racially offensive note
Ormond Beach police said a suspicious fire that engulfed a woman's car early Saturday was set by her ex-boyfriend with whom she was having problems over their four children. Police said the man also wrote a note found clipped to the woman's mailbox Saturday that had the letters KKK on it plus racially offensive content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Wed
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Wed
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|NASCAR and Satan
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC