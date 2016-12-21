Ormond Beach man commits suicide at county jail, officials say
A 52-year-old Ormond Beach man committed suicide inside the county jail on Tuesday morning, Sheriff's officials said. Thomas Joseph Loncala was found inside his cell at the Volusia County Branch Jail just after 1 a.m. by a corrections officer, said Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant. Loncala had hanged himself with a bed sheet he tied to a shelf, Gant said.
