Months after storm, historic Ormond church still without steeple
When Hurricane Matthew tore through Ormond Beach in October, patrons of the historic New Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church prayed the church would be spared. But the storm's winds proved too strong, leaving the church without a steeple.
