Forecast: Volusia County to lead nati...

Forecast: Volusia County to lead nation in hiring

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - For the second time in three years, global staffing agency Manpower has forecast that Volusia County's percentage of employers adding jobs will lead the nation. In a recent survey, more than one out of three - 34 percent - of employers polled in the "Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach" area said they planned to increase payrolls in the first quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Wed Advents 619
Best place to watch a game? Wed CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15) Dec 14 PureAndNatural 4
NASCAR and Satan Dec 12 ThomasA 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,325

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC