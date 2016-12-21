Forecast: Volusia County to lead nation in hiring

DAYTONA BEACH - For the second time in three years, global staffing agency Manpower has forecast that Volusia County's percentage of employers adding jobs will lead the nation. In a recent survey, more than one out of three - 34 percent - of employers polled in the "Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach" area said they planned to increase payrolls in the first quarter of 2017.

