Food bank helps Volusia families put Christmas dinner on the table

Four days before the holiday, empty-handed people lined up to go through the assembly line set up outside the food bank in Ormond Beach and they left with arms full of food. With the help of Thrivent Financial, Perrine's Produce, Horncrest Foundation and several local churches and synagogues, the food bank - operated by the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler counties - gave away 300 turkeys, fruit and all the sides for a traditional holiday dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.