Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate cr...

Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate crime, set his ex's car on fire, ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Daily Mail

Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate crime, set his ex's car on fire, and then staged his own kidnapping in ransom note covered in his blood that said he was taken by member of the KKK Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate crime, set his ex's car on fire, and then staged his own kidnapping in ransom note covered in his blood that said he was taken by member of the KKK Vincent Palmer III, 27, set his ex-girlfriend Stacie Winn's car on fire over the weekend after throwing a brick through the window He also left a note for her and their four children, who are all under the age of five, which had the words 'KKK' and Trump' written on it 'I HAVE WATHED [ sic ] YOU FOR A LONG TIME YOU AND YOUR N***** KIDS DONT Belong,' read the note left at her Ormond Beach, Florida home Palmer then fled but returned when Winn called him to reveal what happened, at which point he was arrested on a warrant for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Wed Advents 619
Best place to watch a game? Wed CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15) Dec 14 PureAndNatural 4
NASCAR and Satan Dec 12 ThomasA 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,558 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC