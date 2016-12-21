Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate crime, set his ex's car on fire, and then staged his own kidnapping in ransom note covered in his blood that said he was taken by member of the KKK Florida man faked a pro-Trump hate crime, set his ex's car on fire, and then staged his own kidnapping in ransom note covered in his blood that said he was taken by member of the KKK Vincent Palmer III, 27, set his ex-girlfriend Stacie Winn's car on fire over the weekend after throwing a brick through the window He also left a note for her and their four children, who are all under the age of five, which had the words 'KKK' and Trump' written on it 'I HAVE WATHED [ sic ] YOU FOR A LONG TIME YOU AND YOUR N***** KIDS DONT Belong,' read the note left at her Ormond Beach, Florida home Palmer then fled but returned when Winn called him to reveal what happened, at which point he was arrested on a warrant for ... (more)

