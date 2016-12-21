Daytona Beach looks to ramp up City Hall security

Extra police officers are already standing guard at City Commission meetings, two recently purchased walk-through metal detectors could be put into use next year and City Manager Jim Chisholm is mulling an idea to build new City Commission chambers. Metal detectors have long been used at local courthouses and airports, but if they're installed at the city government headquarters on the southeast corner of Ridgewood and Orange avenues, it'll be a first for local government buildings in Volusia and Flagler counties.

