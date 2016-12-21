Daytona Beach looks to ramp up City Hall security
Extra police officers are already standing guard at City Commission meetings, two recently purchased walk-through metal detectors could be put into use next year and City Manager Jim Chisholm is mulling an idea to build new City Commission chambers. Metal detectors have long been used at local courthouses and airports, but if they're installed at the city government headquarters on the southeast corner of Ridgewood and Orange avenues, it'll be a first for local government buildings in Volusia and Flagler counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Wed
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Wed
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|NASCAR and Satan
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC