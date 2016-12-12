Cops: Man faked 'KKK' hate crime, own...

Cops: Man faked 'KKK' hate crime, own kidnapping after lighting car on fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Orlando Crime

Police say a Volusia County man faked a hate crime, set his ex-girlfriend's car on fire and then staged his own abduction to throw off detectives. Vincent Palmer, 27, told detectives he taped a note with racial slurs and the words "KKK" and "Trump" written on it to his ex-girlfriend's mailbox early Saturday morning before throwing a brick through her car window and dousing the backseat in gasoline because they were having problems over the custody of their children, according to an arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Crime.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... Wed Advents 619
Best place to watch a game? Wed CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15) Dec 14 PureAndNatural 4
NASCAR and Satan Dec 12 ThomasA 2
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC