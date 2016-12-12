Cops: Man faked 'KKK' hate crime, own kidnapping after lighting car on fire
Police say a Volusia County man faked a hate crime, set his ex-girlfriend's car on fire and then staged his own abduction to throw off detectives. Vincent Palmer, 27, told detectives he taped a note with racial slurs and the words "KKK" and "Trump" written on it to his ex-girlfriend's mailbox early Saturday morning before throwing a brick through her car window and dousing the backseat in gasoline because they were having problems over the custody of their children, according to an arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Crime.
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Wed
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Wed
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|NASCAR and Satan
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC