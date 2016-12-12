Cops: Man faked 'KKK' hate crime, own kidnapping after lighting car on fire

Police say a Volusia County man faked a hate crime, set his ex-girlfriend's car on fire and then staged his own abduction to throw off detectives. Vincent Palmer, 27, told detectives he taped a note with racial slurs and the words "KKK" and "Trump" written on it to his ex-girlfriend's mailbox early Saturday morning before throwing a brick through her car window and dousing the backseat in gasoline because they were having problems over the custody of their children, according to an arrest report.

