Batman strikes again, police say

A man wearing a Batman mask and waving around a knife on Wednesday night demanded money from an employee at the Steak 'n Shake on Williamson Boulevard, said Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker. About 4 a.m. Dec. 13, the masked man brandishing a knife entered 7-Eleven, 690 S. Nova Road, and demanded money, Walker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.