Batman strikes again, police say

Batman strikes again, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A man wearing a Batman mask and waving around a knife on Wednesday night demanded money from an employee at the Steak 'n Shake on Williamson Boulevard, said Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker. About 4 a.m. Dec. 13, the masked man brandishing a knife entered 7-Eleven, 690 S. Nova Road, and demanded money, Walker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ormond Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI... 2 min Flower4985 622
Donna Chesley (Sep '15) Sat wondering 3
Best place to watch a game? Dec 21 CatFan 1
News Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c... Dec 20 kevinharrington 1
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) Dec 20 Anonymous 4
looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14) Dec 14 SaintJickULas 2
where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15) Dec 14 PureAndNatural 4
See all Ormond Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ormond Beach Forum Now

Ormond Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ormond Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Ormond Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC