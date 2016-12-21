Batman strikes again, police say
A man wearing a Batman mask and waving around a knife on Wednesday night demanded money from an employee at the Steak 'n Shake on Williamson Boulevard, said Ormond Beach police spokesman Officer Keith Walker. About 4 a.m. Dec. 13, the masked man brandishing a knife entered 7-Eleven, 690 S. Nova Road, and demanded money, Walker said.
