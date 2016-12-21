3 Things to Do Saturday
Holiday shoppers can enjoy the open-air Riverfront Market with artists and vendors showing pottery, home decor, jewelry, holiday items and crafts. The Kids Zone will feature free trackless train rides, photos with Santa, crafts and games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ormond Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton pushes back against 'unprecedented' FBI...
|Wed
|Advents
|619
|Best place to watch a game?
|Wed
|CatFan
|1
|Why did Port Orange hire a felon? 2nd chance, c...
|Dec 20
|kevinharrington
|1
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|4
|looking for old girlfriend (Jul '14)
|Dec 14
|SaintJickULas
|2
|where the pain pills at around daytona (Aug '15)
|Dec 14
|PureAndNatural
|4
|NASCAR and Satan
|Dec 12
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ormond Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC