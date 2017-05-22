Man allegedly took parts for own firm
A former Cabot cheese employee suspected of stealing machine parts from the company and using them in his side business selling maple syrup production equipment is being investigated by federal authorities. Randall Swartz is accused of buying parts for Cabot Creamery with company funds and then using them to build machines he sold in his business, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Stop deleting! Unless your state supports child...
|Feb '17
|Disgusted with yo...
|1
|Leads For Home Security Alarm Systems (Oct '12)
|May '16
|patrickjones
|6
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|Bizarre car theft in Bennington (Jun '13)
|Jun '13
|Elmer
|2
|Vermont farmer uses tractor to smash 7 police c... (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|Eighthman
|17
Find what you want!
Search Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC