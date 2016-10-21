Low Lily to present new spin on Ameri...

Low Lily to present new spin on American folk music

Oct 21, 2016

The inspiration and passion Low Lily has for making music is what makes the trio a thriving Vermont based folk-roots band. Liz Simmons, her husband Flynn Cohen and Lissa Schneckenburger bring together years of music learning, making and teaching to embody a variety of tunes that range from bluegrass to Irish, Scottish, New England, American and contemporary folk.

