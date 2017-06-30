Veteran activist from Florida chosen ...

Veteran activist from Florida chosen as NOW's new leader

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A long-time feminist activist whose campaign resume noted that she had an illegal abortion in 1968 has been elected as the new president of the National Organization for Women. Toni Van Pelt, 69, who has been active for decades in NOW's Florida affiliates, was elected Saturday night at the organization's national conference in Orlando, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,552,357
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 63,877
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 23 hr Murphey_Law 513,209
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to Fri Threat to USA fre... 1
News Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09) Fri Lilly Moran 276
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Jun 28 zazz 98,429
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Jun 28 LizW 73,769
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,707 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC