US will not hurt Jamaica over gay stance, says Moreno
OUTGOING United States Ambassador to Jamaica Luis G Moreno says that while the United States would not intimidate Jamaica into amending laws seen as discriminating against its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population, its embassy will continue to facilitate discussions on the issue. In an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer last Monday at his Jack's Hill residence in St Andrew, Moreno, who left his post on Friday, Moreno argued that the United States had no intention of shuffling aid to force the Government's hand in moving to amend the country's buggery legislation, which is considered discriminatory by the local LGBT community.
