Upcoming Public Meeting for the South Lake Trail Design Project

The Florida Department of Transportation is conducting a public information meeting regarding the South Lake Trial, Phase IV design project which involves eight miles of new trail construction, trail head facilities, cattle crossings, pedestrian overpass and underpass structures and landscaping. The meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017, at the Tedder-Thomas Memorial Civic Center, 121 N. Sunset Avenue, Mascotte, Florida 34753.

