TSA caught stealing red-handed

1 hr ago

As if airport security wasn't stressful enough, an airline passenger in Florida has had to confront a TSA officer who tried to steal money from her luggage. A TSA agent working at the Orlando International Airport was arrested on Thursday for taking cash out of a female passenger's bag while she went through security, reports WFTV Orlando.

