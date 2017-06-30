Trump to meet Putin at G20, seek 'more constructive' ties

A picture taken on June 27, 2017 shows a T-shirt featuring the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin with a sign "We Love Russia" on sale at a souvenir shop in Saint Petersburg. WASHINGTON, United States - US President Donald Trump will seek "a more constructive relationship with Russia" when he meets for the first time with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next week's G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the White House said Thursday.

