Torrential rains make for soggy start to July Fourth festivities at Orlando's Lake Eola Park

1 hr ago

Early birds to Tuesday's Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando got a soaking as storms rolled in around 5 p.m. Early birds to Tuesday's Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando got a soaking as storms rolled in around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a "significant weather" advisory for southwestern Orange County that extends until 5:45 p.m., warning of winds in excess of 40 mph, torrential rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible localized flooding. As of 5:04 p.m., the storm was sitting still over Orlando Executive Airport and Azalea Park, but the advisory covered Orlando, Maitland, Winter Park, Wedgfield and Bithlo.

