Torrential rains make for soggy start to July Fourth festivities at Orlando's Lake Eola Park
Early birds to Tuesday's Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando got a soaking as storms rolled in around 5 p.m. Early birds to Tuesday's Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando got a soaking as storms rolled in around 5 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a "significant weather" advisory for southwestern Orange County that extends until 5:45 p.m., warning of winds in excess of 40 mph, torrential rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible localized flooding. As of 5:04 p.m., the storm was sitting still over Orlando Executive Airport and Azalea Park, but the advisory covered Orlando, Maitland, Winter Park, Wedgfield and Bithlo.
