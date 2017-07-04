This is your moment to evangelize, convocation delegates told
Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl urged participants at the "Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of The Gospel in America" to take a look at each other in the hotel ballroom and realize that they, as lay leaders in the church, are responsible for spreading the Gospel message and they shouldn't waste the moment. "This is not something new that we haven't heard before," he told the delegates in Orlando in a July 2 keynote address.
