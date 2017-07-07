This is your brain on Disneyland: A D...

This is your brain on Disneyland: A Disney-addict's quest to discover why he loves the parks so much

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

This spring, I spent 10 days at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., despite the fact that I live less than an hour away from Disneyland, which I visit at least several times during any given month. For the amount of money it cost me to go to Disney World, I could have gone almost anywhere on the planet, a fact that was pointed out to me by a woman I had hoped to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min old_moose 1,555,480
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr fortmyersf 513,221
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,437
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Too Funny 63,904
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) Jul 4 hail satan 4,895
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Jul 3 algernon-colin007 3
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to Jun 30 Threat to USA fre... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC