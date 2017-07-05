Suspects in Glitz Ultra Lounge shooting could go to trial this fall

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO showing the inside of Glitz Ultra Lounge after a shooting that killed 2 people and injured 10. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO showing the inside of Glitz Ultra Lounge after a shooting that killed 2 people and injured 10. Three men charged in an Orlando nightclub shooting that killed two people and injured eight - including four bystanders - could go to trial in October, a judge said Wednesday. Joseph Villalobos, 22, and Jonathan Avila Rojas, 33, died in the shooting at Glitz Ultra Lounge on Universal Boulevard in the heart of the tourist district.

