Suspects in Glitz Ultra Lounge shooting could go to trial this fall
WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO showing the inside of Glitz Ultra Lounge after a shooting that killed 2 people and injured 10. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO showing the inside of Glitz Ultra Lounge after a shooting that killed 2 people and injured 10. Three men charged in an Orlando nightclub shooting that killed two people and injured eight - including four bystanders - could go to trial in October, a judge said Wednesday. Joseph Villalobos, 22, and Jonathan Avila Rojas, 33, died in the shooting at Glitz Ultra Lounge on Universal Boulevard in the heart of the tourist district.
