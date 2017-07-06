STK Orlando in Disney Springs now offers children's menu
Children dining at STK Orlando in Disney Springs can now enjoy "family friendly" favorites on a new children's menu, according to a news release. This Disney Springs restaurant is an upper-end steak restaurant with roof-top dining, a DJ in its main dining room and multiple bars.
