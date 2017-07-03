Second death reported in last week's Malabar crash
Second death reported in last week's Malabar crash Zoe Barbee, of Orlando, succumbed to her injuries at Orlando Regional Medical Center over the weekend. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2uiuu4z A 23-year-old woman badly injured in a fiery, two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Melbourne woman in Malabar last week, has died, Florida Highway Patrol officials reported.
