Report: Runner, age 101, takes women's record for age group
A 101-year-old runner from Louisiana who just took up the sport a year ago has set a woman's world record in the 100-yard dash for her age group, a newspaper reports. With a time of 39.62 seconds, Julia Hawkins established the record in the 100-yard dash for women 100 and older at this year's National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, The Advocate reported.
