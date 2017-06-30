Report: Runner, age 101, takes women'...

Report: Runner, age 101, takes women's record for age group

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A 101-year-old runner from Louisiana who just took up the sport a year ago has set a woman's world record in the 100-yard dash for her age group, a newspaper reports. With a time of 39.62 seconds, Julia Hawkins established the record in the 100-yard dash for women 100 and older at this year's National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, The Advocate reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min JRB 1,553,248
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) 34 min hail satan 4,895
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,895
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,429
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 18 hr Murphey_Law 513,214
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Mon algernon-colin007 3
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to Jun 30 Threat to USA fre... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC