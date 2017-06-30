Rainbow crosswalks installed at Atlanta intersection LGBT Pride Month ...
LGBT Pride Month ended Friday, but Atlanta crews are working this weekend on a project that will symbolize support for the local LGBTQ community year-round. The intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street is closed for the installation of permanent rainbow crosswalks, WSB-TV reported.
