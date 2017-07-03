Push to restore Florida felon voting rights gains steam, but obstacles remain
Desmond Meade of Orlando has made progress in the courts so far in his mission to restore voting rights to about 1.7 million non-violent former felons in Florida but he still needs about 700,000 signatures to get on the 2018 ballot. Desmond Meade of Orlando has made progress in the courts so far in his mission to restore voting rights to about 1.7 million non-violent former felons in Florida but he still needs about 700,000 signatures to get on the 2018 ballot.
