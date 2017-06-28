Orlando's new solar plant takes shape as Florida's solar energy erupts
Rising with the toxic ash of coal burned to make electricity for Orlando, a man-made hill east of the city is about to have a new role in energy. The nearly 100-foot-tall landfill has been covered with 20,368 solar panels, conjuring the image of an enormous land beast armored with shiny scales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,903
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|USAsince1680
|1,553,990
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|32 min
|fortmyersf
|513,216
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|Tue
|hail satan
|4,895
|VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15)
|Mon
|algernon-colin007
|3
|Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to
|Jun 30
|Threat to USA fre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC