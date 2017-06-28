Orlando's new solar plant takes shape...

Orlando's new solar plant takes shape as Florida's solar energy erupts

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Rising with the toxic ash of coal burned to make electricity for Orlando, a man-made hill east of the city is about to have a new role in energy. The nearly 100-foot-tall landfill has been covered with 20,368 solar panels, conjuring the image of an enormous land beast armored with shiny scales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,903
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min USAsince1680 1,553,990
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 32 min fortmyersf 513,216
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr zazz 98,430
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) Tue hail satan 4,895
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Mon algernon-colin007 3
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to Jun 30 Threat to USA fre... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC