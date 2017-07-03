Orlando tattoo artist makes art - and fixing bad ink - a career
Brett J. Barr from Built 4 Speed Tattoo puts a cover-up tattoo on one of his returning customers. Barr, who has been in business 25 years, says covering up poor quality tattoos by other artists is big business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,554,702
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,218
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|Tue
|hail satan
|4,895
|VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15)
|Jul 3
|algernon-colin007
|3
|Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to
|Jun 30
|Threat to USA fre...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC