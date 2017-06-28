Orlando bridge for biking, walking be...

Orlando bridge for biking, walking begins to rise over Colonial Drive

Work continues on the construction of a new pedestrian bridge being built will enable pedestrian and bicycle traffic to move safely and unimpeded over busy SR50 and the railroad tracks near Interstate 4. This project will help connect the Urban Trail and Gertrude's walk in the Orlando.

