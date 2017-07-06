Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings files to run for county mayor
Demings, who has been sheriff since 2008, would be the first African-American mayor of Orange County if he were to win. Current Mayor Teresa Jacobs is term-limited and cannot run again.
