One dead, another wounded in shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

One man was shot to death and another was wounded Wednesday morning in Pine Hills, according to Orange County Sheriff's deputies. A neighbor called deputies just after 3:30 a.m. after hearing shots fired in the 6000 block of Denson Drive.

