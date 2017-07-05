Menus for Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month released
Whet your appetite - the menus for Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month event have been posted on VisitOrlando.com/MagicalDining . From Aug. 25-Oct. 1, more than 100 Orlando-area restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe meals for $35 per person.
