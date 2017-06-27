Mennello Museum exhibits acclaimed photographer William Eggleston
"The Beautiful Mysterious: The Extraordinary Gaze of William Eggleston" is on view at the Mennello Museum of American Art in Orlando through Sept. 3. Guest curated by novelist Megan Abbott, the show includes 36 color and black-and-white photographs from the University of Mississippi Museum, including some never before exhibited.
