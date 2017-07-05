Lockheed Martin Orlando unit gets pie...

Lockheed Martin Orlando unit gets piece of $44M F-35 contract

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Contracts continue to stack up for Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 program, which is building up hiring demands for the company's offices in Orlando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Fitius T Bluster 1,554,246
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 6 hr Murphey_Law 513,217
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,431
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Into The Night 63,904
News Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07) Tue hail satan 4,895
VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15) Jul 3 algernon-colin007 3
Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to Jun 30 Threat to USA fre... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC