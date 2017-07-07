Lake Mary, Lake Nona standouts on off...

Lake Mary, Lake Nona standouts on office, report says

Lake Mary led Central Florida for office leasing during the second quarter, according to a new report by Cushman & Wakefield. The suburban area known for attracting Verizon and Deloitte Consulting LLP finished the quarter with almost 300,000 square feet of new leases.

