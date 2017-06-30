Just Add Power 3G+4+ Tiling Transmitter Wins Honor at InfoComm 2017
Just Add Power , the leader in Ultra HD over IP, announced that its new 3G+4+ Tiling Transmitter was recognized by AV Technology with a Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Judged onsite by a panel of professional users and editors, the AV Technology Best of Show awards honor outstanding achievements in product development.
