Joy, a sign of Goda s presence, is what church needs, Cardinal Dolan says
Catholic leaders attending the opening Mass of the "Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of The Gospel in America" were urged to reflect joy - a sign of God's presence - and not exclusively focus on the world's problems. "A big part of the reason behind this promising convocation, folks, is that we, your pastors, believe with Pope Francis, that a renewal of joy is essential for a deepening of Catholic vitality and confidence today," said New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, homilist at the July 1 Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Canuk
|1,552,974
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|tina anne
|63,889
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,214
|VCA6-DCV 1V0-601 Certification Training Exam Qu... (May '15)
|17 hr
|algernon-colin007
|3
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,430
|Republicans and Trump Demand Voting Records to
|Jun 30
|Threat to USA fre...
|1
|Muslim ads on county buses drive Jewish group t... (Jan '09)
|Jun 30
|Lilly Moran
|276
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC