Joy, a sign of Goda s presence, is what church needs, Cardinal Dolan says

Catholic leaders attending the opening Mass of the "Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of The Gospel in America" were urged to reflect joy - a sign of God's presence - and not exclusively focus on the world's problems. "A big part of the reason behind this promising convocation, folks, is that we, your pastors, believe with Pope Francis, that a renewal of joy is essential for a deepening of Catholic vitality and confidence today," said New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, homilist at the July 1 Mass.

