John Morgan files lawsuit over smoking ban in medical marijuana law

Orlando attorney John Morgan sued the state Thursday, saying a new law that sets regulations on medical marijuana but also bans smoking it violates the constitutional amendment he fought to get into law. "Today is a day that should not have been necessary, other than the Florida Legislature decided not to do their job," Morgan said.

