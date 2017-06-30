Hot air balloon accidentally lands in...

Hot air balloon accidentally lands in alligator pond

11 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Monday in an alligator-infested pond near Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The balloon, which carried 17 people , landed at 8 a.m. along State Road 429 between Flamingo Crossings Boulevard and Flagler Avenue, according to HLN.

