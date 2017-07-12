Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Altamonte Springs
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back - full of cute treats and wares - to the Altamonte Mall on July 15 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The truck will be at the mall's Palm Entrance near Barnes & Noble. This will be the its second visit since March to Altamonte Mall, which is located at 451 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.
