Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Altamonte Springs

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming back - full of cute treats and wares - to the Altamonte Mall on July 15 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The truck will be at the mall's Palm Entrance near Barnes & Noble. This will be the its second visit since March to Altamonte Mall, which is located at 451 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

